사우디아라비아 리얄 to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 to Myanmar kyats is currently 560.591 today, reflecting a 0.086% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.011% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 560.598 on 16-06-2024 and a low of 560.005 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.083% increase in value.