Saudi riyal to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 81.331 today, reflecting a 0.067% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.116% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 81.331 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 81.236 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.075% decrease in value.