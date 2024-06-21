사우디아라비아 리얄 스리랑카 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 스리랑카 루피로 is currently 81.280 today, reflecting a 0.030% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.403% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 스리랑카 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 81.322 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 80.852 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.175% increase in value.