Saudi riyal to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Lebanese pounds is currently 23,856.500 today, reflecting a 0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.001% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 23,869.800 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 23,853.600 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.056% decrease in value.