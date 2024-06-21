사우디아라비아 리얄 레바논 파운드 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 레바논 파운드 is currently 23,863.400 today, reflecting a -0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.133% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 레바논 파운드 has fluctuated between a high of 23,895.200 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 23,840.400 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.167% decrease in value.