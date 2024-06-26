Saudi riyal to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 123.759 today, reflecting a -0.478% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.950% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 124.598 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 122.446 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.702% increase in value.