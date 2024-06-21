사우디아라비아 리얄 카자흐스탄 텐게스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 카자흐스탄 텐게스 is currently 124.115 today, reflecting a 1.100% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 3.050% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 카자흐스탄 텐게스 has fluctuated between a high of 124.115 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 120.427 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.702% increase in value.