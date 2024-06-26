Saudi riyal to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Comorian francs is currently 122.810 today, reflecting a 0.328% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.684% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 122.816 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 121.976 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.301% increase in value.