사우디아라비아 리얄 코모로 프랑화 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 코모로 프랑화 is currently 122.739 today, reflecting a 0.416% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.133% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 코모로 프랑화 has fluctuated between a high of 122.871 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 121.976 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.301% increase in value.