Saudi riyal to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Icelandic krónas is currently 37.207 today, reflecting a 0.290% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.518% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 37.211 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 37.002 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.351% decrease in value.