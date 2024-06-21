사우디아라비아 리얄 to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 to Icelandic krónas is currently 37.193 today, reflecting a 0.400% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.117% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 37.247 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 37.016 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.351% decrease in value.