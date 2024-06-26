Saudi riyal to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Gambian dalasis is currently 18.030 today, reflecting a 0.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.187% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 18.206 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 17.921 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.843% increase in value.