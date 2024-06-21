사우디아라비아 리얄 감비아 달라시스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 감비아 달라시스 is currently 17.921 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.223% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 감비아 달라시스 has fluctuated between a high of 18.143 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 17.918 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -1.137% decrease in value.