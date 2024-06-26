Saudi riyal to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Algerian dinars is currently 35.872 today, reflecting a 0.130% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.183% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 35.899 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 35.773 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.222% increase in value.