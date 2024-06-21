사우디아라비아 리얄 알제리 디나르로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 알제리 디나르로 is currently 35.848 today, reflecting a -0.095% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.244% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 알제리 디나르로 has fluctuated between a high of 35.940 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 35.789 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.298% increase in value.