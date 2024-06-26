Saudi riyal to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 1.937 today, reflecting a 0.068% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.138% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 1.937 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 1.934 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.047% increase in value.