사우디아라비아 리얄 중국 위안화 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 중국 위안화 is currently 1.936 today, reflecting a 0.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.083% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 중국 위안화 has fluctuated between a high of 1.936 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1.933 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.038% increase in value.