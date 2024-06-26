Saudi riyal to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Belarusian rubles is currently 0.872 today, reflecting a 0.029% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.014% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.873 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 0.871 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a -0.107% decrease in value.