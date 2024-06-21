사우디아라비아 리얄 벨라루스 루블 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 벨라루스 루블 is currently 0.872 today, reflecting a 0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.033% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 벨라루스 루블 has fluctuated between a high of 0.873 on 16-06-2024 and a low of 0.871 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-06-2024, with a 0.141% increase in value.