1 Rwandan franc to Lebanese pounds

Convert RWF to LBP at the real exchange rate

1 rwf
67.98 lbp

R₣1.000 RWF = ل.ل.67.98 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.9361.3680.791.3571.518.16883.604
1 EUR1.06911.4620.8441.451.60319.41389.331
1 CAD0.7310.68410.5770.9921.09713.28161.116
1 GBP1.2661.1851.73211.7191.923.002105.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan franc

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 RWF67.97670 LBP
5 RWF339.88350 LBP
10 RWF679.76700 LBP
20 RWF1,359.53400 LBP
50 RWF3,398.83500 LBP
100 RWF6,797.67000 LBP
250 RWF16,994.17500 LBP
500 RWF33,988.35000 LBP
1000 RWF67,976.70000 LBP
2000 RWF135,953.40000 LBP
5000 RWF339,883.50000 LBP
10000 RWF679,767.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Rwandan Franc
1 LBP0.01471 RWF
5 LBP0.07355 RWF
10 LBP0.14711 RWF
20 LBP0.29422 RWF
50 LBP0.73555 RWF
100 LBP1.47109 RWF
250 LBP3.67773 RWF
500 LBP7.35545 RWF
1000 LBP14.71090 RWF
2000 LBP29.42180 RWF
5000 LBP73.55450 RWF
10000 LBP147.10900 RWF