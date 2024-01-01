500 Rwandan francs to Jordanian dinars

Convert RWF to JOD at the real exchange rate

500 rwf
0.270 jod

R₣1.000 RWF = JD0.0005396 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:06
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Jordanian Dinar
1 RWF0.00054 JOD
5 RWF0.00270 JOD
10 RWF0.00540 JOD
20 RWF0.01079 JOD
50 RWF0.02698 JOD
100 RWF0.05396 JOD
250 RWF0.13490 JOD
500 RWF0.26981 JOD
1000 RWF0.53961 JOD
2000 RWF1.07922 JOD
5000 RWF2.69805 JOD
10000 RWF5.39610 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Rwandan Franc
1 JOD1,853.19000 RWF
5 JOD9,265.95000 RWF
10 JOD18,531.90000 RWF
20 JOD37,063.80000 RWF
50 JOD92,659.50000 RWF
100 JOD185,319.00000 RWF
250 JOD463,297.50000 RWF
500 JOD926,595.00000 RWF
1000 JOD1,853,190.00000 RWF
2000 JOD3,706,380.00000 RWF
5000 JOD9,265,950.00000 RWF
10000 JOD18,531,900.00000 RWF