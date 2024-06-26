Russian ruble to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to New Taiwan dollars is currently 0.372 today, reflecting a 0.129% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -4.735% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.390 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.362 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.665% decrease in value.