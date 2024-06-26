Russian ruble to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.027 today, reflecting a -0.753% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -5.375% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.028 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.026 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -2.353% decrease in value.