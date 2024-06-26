Russian ruble to Tunisian dinars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Russian ruble to Tunisian dinars history summary. This is the Russian ruble (RUB) to Tunisian dinars (TND) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of RUB and TND historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.
Russian ruble to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Tunisian dinars is currently 0.036 today, reflecting a -0.124% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -5.155% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.038 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.035 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.491% decrease in value.
How to convert Russian rubles to Tunisian dinars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
