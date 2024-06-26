Russian ruble to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Seychellois rupees is currently 0.158 today, reflecting a 0.723% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -6.076% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.175 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.152 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 7.511% increase in value.