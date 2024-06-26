Russian ruble to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 85.981 today, reflecting a -0.373% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -5.305% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 90.797 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 84.095 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.671% decrease in value.