Russian ruble to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Polish zloty is currently 0.046 today, reflecting a 0.247% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -5.925% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 0.049 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.045 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.362% decrease in value.