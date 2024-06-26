Russian ruble to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Hungarian forints is currently 4.235 today, reflecting a 0.526% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -4.867% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 4.452 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 4.146 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -1.367% decrease in value.