Russian ruble to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Russian ruble to Colombian pesos is currently 46.736 today, reflecting a -0.321% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Russian ruble has remained relatively stable, with a -6.690% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Russian ruble to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 50.086 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 46.277 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -1.671% decrease in value.