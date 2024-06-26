Romanian leu to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Romanian leu to Seychellois rupees is currently 2.972 today, reflecting a 0.901% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Romanian leu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.842% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Romanian leu to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 3.169 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 2.915 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -7.045% decrease in value.