루마니아 레우 세이셸 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 루마니아 레우 세이셸 루피로 is currently 2.942 today, reflecting a -0.654% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 루마니아 레우 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.879% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 루마니아 레우 세이셸 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 3.239 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 2.899 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 8.393% increase in value.