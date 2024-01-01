500 Papua New Guinean kinas to Indian rupees
Convert PGK to INR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
PGK to INR conversion chart
1 PGK = 21.33590 INR
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 PGK to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|21.4943
|21.7640
|Low
|21.3359
|21.3359
|Average
|21.4029
|21.5176
|Change
|-0.39%
|-1.49%
|View full history
1 PGK to INR stats
The performance of PGK to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.4943 and a 30 day low of 21.3359. This means the 30 day average was 21.4029. The change for PGK to INR was -0.39.
The performance of PGK to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.7640 and a 90 day low of 21.3359. This means the 90 day average was 21.5176. The change for PGK to INR was -1.49.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Indian Rupee
|1 PGK
|21.33590 INR
|5 PGK
|106.67950 INR
|10 PGK
|213.35900 INR
|20 PGK
|426.71800 INR
|50 PGK
|1,066.79500 INR
|100 PGK
|2,133.59000 INR
|250 PGK
|5,333.97500 INR
|500 PGK
|10,667.95000 INR
|1000 PGK
|21,335.90000 INR
|2000 PGK
|42,671.80000 INR
|5000 PGK
|106,679.50000 INR
|10000 PGK
|213,359.00000 INR
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Papua New Guinean Kina
|1 INR
|0.04687 PGK
|5 INR
|0.23435 PGK
|10 INR
|0.46869 PGK
|20 INR
|0.93739 PGK
|50 INR
|2.34347 PGK
|100 INR
|4.68694 PGK
|250 INR
|11.71735 PGK
|300 INR
|14.06082 PGK
|500 INR
|23.43470 PGK
|600 INR
|28.12164 PGK
|1000 INR
|46.86940 PGK
|2000 INR
|93.73880 PGK
|5000 INR
|234.34700 PGK
|10000 INR
|468.69400 PGK
|25000 INR
|1,171.73500 PGK
|50000 INR
|2,343.47000 PGK
|100000 INR
|4,686.94000 PGK
|1000000 INR
|46,869.40000 PGK
|1000000000 INR
|46,869,400.00000 PGK