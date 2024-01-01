10 thousand Papua New Guinean kinas to Colombian pesos

Convert PGK to COP at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = $1,097 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:07
PGK to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

COP
1 PGK to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,096.54001,098.0100
Low1,061.55001,032.5000
Average1,074.87801,064.1761
Change3.16%5.28%
View full history

1 PGK to COP stats

The performance of PGK to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,096.5400 and a 30 day low of 1,061.5500. This means the 30 day average was 1,074.8780. The change for PGK to COP was 3.16.

The performance of PGK to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,098.0100 and a 90 day low of 1,032.5000. This means the 90 day average was 1,064.1761. The change for PGK to COP was 5.28.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Colombian Peso
1 PGK1,096.54000 COP
5 PGK5,482.70000 COP
10 PGK10,965.40000 COP
20 PGK21,930.80000 COP
50 PGK54,827.00000 COP
100 PGK109,654.00000 COP
250 PGK274,135.00000 COP
500 PGK548,270.00000 COP
1000 PGK1,096,540.00000 COP
2000 PGK2,193,080.00000 COP
5000 PGK5,482,700.00000 COP
10000 PGK10,965,400.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 COP0.00091 PGK
5 COP0.00456 PGK
10 COP0.00912 PGK
20 COP0.01824 PGK
50 COP0.04560 PGK
100 COP0.09120 PGK
250 COP0.22799 PGK
500 COP0.45598 PGK
1000 COP0.91196 PGK
2000 COP1.82391 PGK
5000 COP4.55979 PGK
10000 COP9.11957 PGK