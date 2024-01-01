2,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Romanian leus

Convert PEN to RON at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = L1.227 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:01
PEN to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

RON
1 PEN to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.22811.2345
Low1.18051.1795
Average1.21061.2045
Change3.91%0.25%
1 PEN to RON stats

The performance of PEN to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2281 and a 30 day low of 1.1805. This means the 30 day average was 1.2106. The change for PEN to RON was 3.91.

The performance of PEN to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2345 and a 90 day low of 1.1795. This means the 90 day average was 1.2045. The change for PEN to RON was 0.25.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Romanian Leu
1 PEN1.22659 RON
5 PEN6.13295 RON
10 PEN12.26590 RON
20 PEN24.53180 RON
50 PEN61.32950 RON
100 PEN122.65900 RON
250 PEN306.64750 RON
500 PEN613.29500 RON
1000 PEN1,226.59000 RON
2000 PEN2,453.18000 RON
5000 PEN6,132.95000 RON
10000 PEN12,265.90000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 RON0.81527 PEN
5 RON4.07634 PEN
10 RON8.15268 PEN
20 RON16.30536 PEN
50 RON40.76340 PEN
100 RON81.52680 PEN
250 RON203.81700 PEN
500 RON407.63400 PEN
1000 RON815.26800 PEN
2000 RON1,630.53600 PEN
5000 RON4,076.34000 PEN
10000 RON8,152.68000 PEN