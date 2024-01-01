50 Peruvian nuevo soles to Macedonian denars

Convert PEN to MKD at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ден15.19 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MKD
1 PEN to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.192415.2716
Low14.636614.5852
Average14.970914.9120
Change3.80%0.36%
View full history

1 PEN to MKD stats

The performance of PEN to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.1924 and a 30 day low of 14.6366. This means the 30 day average was 14.9709. The change for PEN to MKD was 3.80.

The performance of PEN to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.2716 and a 90 day low of 14.5852. This means the 90 day average was 14.9120. The change for PEN to MKD was 0.36.

Track market ratesView PEN to MKD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.81.4921.6220.93521.389
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0071.7921.9481.12325.677
1 USD0.9260.771184.0741.3821.5020.86619.804
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Macedonian Denar
1 PEN15.19240 MKD
5 PEN75.96200 MKD
10 PEN151.92400 MKD
20 PEN303.84800 MKD
50 PEN759.62000 MKD
100 PEN1,519.24000 MKD
250 PEN3,798.10000 MKD
500 PEN7,596.20000 MKD
1000 PEN15,192.40000 MKD
2000 PEN30,384.80000 MKD
5000 PEN75,962.00000 MKD
10000 PEN151,924.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MKD0.06582 PEN
5 MKD0.32911 PEN
10 MKD0.65822 PEN
20 MKD1.31645 PEN
50 MKD3.29112 PEN
100 MKD6.58224 PEN
250 MKD16.45560 PEN
500 MKD32.91120 PEN
1000 MKD65.82240 PEN
2000 MKD131.64480 PEN
5000 MKD329.11200 PEN
10000 MKD658.22400 PEN