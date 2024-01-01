2,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert PEN to IDR at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = Rp4,152 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:52
PEN to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IDR
1 PEN to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,190.72004,367.5100
Low4,017.77004,017.7700
Average4,120.05404,153.5016
Change2.98%-4.61%
1 PEN to IDR stats

The performance of PEN to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,190.7200 and a 30 day low of 4,017.7700. This means the 30 day average was 4,120.0540. The change for PEN to IDR was 2.98.

The performance of PEN to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,367.5100 and a 90 day low of 4,017.7700. This means the 90 day average was 4,153.5016. The change for PEN to IDR was -4.61.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Indonesian Rupiah
1 PEN4,151.75000 IDR
5 PEN20,758.75000 IDR
10 PEN41,517.50000 IDR
20 PEN83,035.00000 IDR
50 PEN207,587.50000 IDR
100 PEN415,175.00000 IDR
250 PEN1,037,937.50000 IDR
500 PEN2,075,875.00000 IDR
1000 PEN4,151,750.00000 IDR
2000 PEN8,303,500.00000 IDR
5000 PEN20,758,750.00000 IDR
10000 PEN41,517,500.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 IDR0.00024 PEN
5 IDR0.00120 PEN
10 IDR0.00241 PEN
20 IDR0.00482 PEN
50 IDR0.01204 PEN
100 IDR0.02409 PEN
250 IDR0.06022 PEN
500 IDR0.12043 PEN
1000 IDR0.24086 PEN
2000 IDR0.48172 PEN
5000 IDR1.20431 PEN
10000 IDR2.40862 PEN