5 Peruvian nuevo soles to Australian dollars

Convert PEN to AUD at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = A$0.4006 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:37
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AUD
1 PEN to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.40060.4114
Low0.38450.3845
Average0.39410.3974
Change4.19%-1.84%
View full history

1 PEN to AUD stats

The performance of PEN to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4006 and a 30 day low of 0.3845. This means the 30 day average was 0.3941. The change for PEN to AUD was 4.19.

The performance of PEN to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4114 and a 90 day low of 0.3845. This means the 90 day average was 0.3974. The change for PEN to AUD was -1.84.

Track market ratesView PEN to AUD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07990.6961.4911.6220.93521.354
1 GBP1.19911.294108.771.7891.9461.12125.609
1 USD0.9270.773184.0671.3821.5040.86619.793
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Australian Dollar
1 PEN0.40065 AUD
5 PEN2.00324 AUD
10 PEN4.00648 AUD
20 PEN8.01296 AUD
50 PEN20.03240 AUD
100 PEN40.06480 AUD
250 PEN100.16200 AUD
500 PEN200.32400 AUD
1000 PEN400.64800 AUD
2000 PEN801.29600 AUD
5000 PEN2,003.24000 AUD
10000 PEN4,006.48000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 AUD2.49596 PEN
5 AUD12.47980 PEN
10 AUD24.95960 PEN
20 AUD49.91920 PEN
50 AUD124.79800 PEN
100 AUD249.59600 PEN
250 AUD623.99000 PEN
500 AUD1,247.98000 PEN
1000 AUD2,495.96000 PEN
2000 AUD4,991.92000 PEN
5000 AUD12,479.80000 PEN
10000 AUD24,959.60000 PEN