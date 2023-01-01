Mexican pesos to Malawian kwachas today

Convert MXN to MWK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
97,190.80 mwk

1.00000 MXN = 97.19080 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.92131.375983.23170.8047970.887551.545954.88135
1 EUR1.085411.493490.33970.87360.963351.677985.29822
1 CAD0.7267970.669612160.49260.5849240.6450691.123593.54775
1 INR0.01201470.01106930.01653110.009669350.01066360.01857410.0586477

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Malawian Kwacha
1 MXN97.19080 MWK
5 MXN485.95400 MWK
10 MXN971.90800 MWK
20 MXN1943.81600 MWK
50 MXN4859.54000 MWK
100 MXN9719.08000 MWK
250 MXN24297.70000 MWK
500 MXN48595.40000 MWK
1000 MXN97190.80000 MWK
2000 MXN194381.60000 MWK
5000 MXN485954.00000 MWK
10000 MXN971908.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Mexican Peso
1 MWK0.01029 MXN
5 MWK0.05144 MXN
10 MWK0.10289 MXN
20 MWK0.20578 MXN
50 MWK0.51445 MXN
100 MWK1.02890 MXN
250 MWK2.57225 MXN
500 MWK5.14450 MXN
1000 MWK10.28900 MXN
2000 MWK20.57800 MXN
5000 MWK51.44500 MXN
10000 MWK102.89000 MXN