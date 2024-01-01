Convert MGA to VND at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Malagasy ariaries to Vietnamese dongs

1,000 mga
5,698 vnd

Ar1.000 MGA = ₫5.698 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6341.35518.2811.495
1 EUR1.0711.4620.8441.7491.45119.5671.601
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1970.99213.3851.095
1 GBP1.2691.1851.73312.0731.71923.191.897

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Vietnamese Dong
1 MGA5.69834 VND
5 MGA28.49170 VND
10 MGA56.98340 VND
20 MGA113.96680 VND
50 MGA284.91700 VND
100 MGA569.83400 VND
250 MGA1,424.58500 VND
500 MGA2,849.17000 VND
1000 MGA5,698.34000 VND
2000 MGA11,396.68000 VND
5000 MGA28,491.70000 VND
10000 MGA56,983.40000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Malagasy Ariary
1000 VND175.49000 MGA
2000 VND350.98000 MGA
5000 VND877.45000 MGA
10000 VND1,754.90000 MGA
20000 VND3,509.80000 MGA
50000 VND8,774.50000 MGA
100000 VND17,549.00000 MGA
200000 VND35,098.00000 MGA
500000 VND87,745.00000 MGA
1000000 VND175,490.00000 MGA
2000000 VND350,980.00000 MGA
5000000 VND877,450.00000 MGA