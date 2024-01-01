2,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to Malagasy ariaries

Convert VND to MGA at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = Ar0.1803 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:54
VND to MGA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MGA
1 VND to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18440.1846
Low0.18020.1781
Average0.18320.1828
Change-1.80%1.24%
1 VND to MGA stats

The performance of VND to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1844 and a 30 day low of 0.1802. This means the 30 day average was 0.1832. The change for VND to MGA was -1.80.

The performance of VND to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1846 and a 90 day low of 0.1781. This means the 90 day average was 0.1828. The change for VND to MGA was 1.24.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Malagasy Ariary
1000 VND180.33200 MGA
2000 VND360.66400 MGA
5000 VND901.66000 MGA
10000 VND1,803.32000 MGA
20000 VND3,606.64000 MGA
50000 VND9,016.60000 MGA
100000 VND18,033.20000 MGA
200000 VND36,066.40000 MGA
500000 VND90,166.00000 MGA
1000000 VND180,332.00000 MGA
2000000 VND360,664.00000 MGA
5000000 VND901,660.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Vietnamese Dong
1 MGA5.54534 VND
5 MGA27.72670 VND
10 MGA55.45340 VND
20 MGA110.90680 VND
50 MGA277.26700 VND
100 MGA554.53400 VND
250 MGA1,386.33500 VND
500 MGA2,772.67000 VND
1000 MGA5,545.34000 VND
2000 MGA11,090.68000 VND
5000 MGA27,726.70000 VND
10000 MGA55,453.40000 VND