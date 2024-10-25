Vietnamese dong to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to Malagasy ariaries is currently 0.180 today, reflecting a 0.239% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a -0.799% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 0.183 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.180 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.413% increase in value.