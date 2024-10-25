Vietnamese dong to Malagasy ariaries Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Vietnamese dong to Malagasy ariaries history summary. This is the Vietnamese dong (VND) to Malagasy ariaries (MGA) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of VND and MGA historical data from 25-10-2019 to 25-10-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
VND to MGA conversion chart
1 VND = 0.18033 MGA
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Vietnamese dong to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to Malagasy ariaries is currently 0.180 today, reflecting a 0.239% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a -0.799% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 0.183 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.180 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.413% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Malagasy ariaries
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.