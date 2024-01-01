Convert MGA to TWD at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Malagasy ariaries to New Taiwan dollars

1,000 mga
7.28 twd

Ar1.000 MGA = NT$0.007283 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9341.3660.7881.6341.35518.2481.496
1 EUR1.0711.4620.8441.7491.4519.5311.601
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5771.1960.99213.3591.095
1 GBP1.2681.1851.73212.0731.71923.1441.897

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MGA0.00728 TWD
5 MGA0.03641 TWD
10 MGA0.07283 TWD
20 MGA0.14565 TWD
50 MGA0.36413 TWD
100 MGA0.72826 TWD
250 MGA1.82065 TWD
500 MGA3.64130 TWD
1000 MGA7.28260 TWD
2000 MGA14.56520 TWD
5000 MGA36.41300 TWD
10000 MGA72.82600 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Malagasy Ariary
1 TWD137.31400 MGA
5 TWD686.57000 MGA
10 TWD1,373.14000 MGA
20 TWD2,746.28000 MGA
50 TWD6,865.70000 MGA
100 TWD13,731.40000 MGA
250 TWD34,328.50000 MGA
500 TWD68,657.00000 MGA
1000 TWD137,314.00000 MGA
2000 TWD274,628.00000 MGA
5000 TWD686,570.00000 MGA
10000 TWD1,373,140.00000 MGA