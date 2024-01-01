Convert MDL to GHS at the real exchange rate

20 Moldovan leus to Ghanaian cedis

20 mdl
16.27 ghs

L1.000 MDL = GH¢0.8135 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:12
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MDL0.81347 GHS
5 MDL4.06733 GHS
10 MDL8.13465 GHS
20 MDL16.26930 GHS
50 MDL40.67325 GHS
100 MDL81.34650 GHS
250 MDL203.36625 GHS
500 MDL406.73250 GHS
1000 MDL813.46500 GHS
2000 MDL1,626.93000 GHS
5000 MDL4,067.32500 GHS
10000 MDL8,134.65000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Moldovan Leu
1 GHS1.22931 MDL
5 GHS6.14655 MDL
10 GHS12.29310 MDL
20 GHS24.58620 MDL
50 GHS61.46550 MDL
100 GHS122.93100 MDL
250 GHS307.32750 MDL
500 GHS614.65500 MDL
1000 GHS1,229.31000 MDL
2000 GHS2,458.62000 MDL
5000 GHS6,146.55000 MDL
10000 GHS12,293.10000 MDL