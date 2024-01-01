5 Moroccan dirhams to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert MAD to PGK at the real exchange rate

5 mad
1.94 pgk

د.م.1.000 MAD = K0.3874 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:32
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 MAD0.38742 PGK
5 MAD1.93709 PGK
10 MAD3.87418 PGK
20 MAD7.74836 PGK
50 MAD19.37090 PGK
100 MAD38.74180 PGK
250 MAD96.85450 PGK
500 MAD193.70900 PGK
1000 MAD387.41800 PGK
2000 MAD774.83600 PGK
5000 MAD1,937.09000 PGK
10000 MAD3,874.18000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Moroccan Dirham
1 PGK2.58119 MAD
5 PGK12.90595 MAD
10 PGK25.81190 MAD
20 PGK51.62380 MAD
50 PGK129.05950 MAD
100 PGK258.11900 MAD
250 PGK645.29750 MAD
500 PGK1,290.59500 MAD
1000 PGK2,581.19000 MAD
2000 PGK5,162.38000 MAD
5000 PGK12,905.95000 MAD
10000 PGK25,811.90000 MAD