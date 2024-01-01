5 Moroccan dirhams to Papua New Guinean kinas
Convert MAD to PGK at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
MAD to PGK conversion chart
1 MAD = 0.39673 PGK
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 MAD to PGK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.4036
|0.4047
|Low
|0.3954
|0.3947
|Average
|0.3990
|0.4001
|Change
|0.08%
|-1.32%
|View full history
1 MAD to PGK stats
The performance of MAD to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4036 and a 30 day low of 0.3954. This means the 30 day average was 0.3990. The change for MAD to PGK was 0.08.
The performance of MAD to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4047 and a 90 day low of 0.3947. This means the 90 day average was 0.4001. The change for MAD to PGK was -1.32.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Papua New Guinean kinas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Moroccan Dirham
|1 PGK
|2.52061 MAD
|5 PGK
|12.60305 MAD
|10 PGK
|25.20610 MAD
|20 PGK
|50.41220 MAD
|50 PGK
|126.03050 MAD
|100 PGK
|252.06100 MAD
|250 PGK
|630.15250 MAD
|500 PGK
|1,260.30500 MAD
|1000 PGK
|2,520.61000 MAD
|2000 PGK
|5,041.22000 MAD
|5000 PGK
|12,603.05000 MAD
|10000 PGK
|25,206.10000 MAD