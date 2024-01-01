10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert MAD to PGK at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = K0.3967 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PGK
1 MAD to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.40360.4047
Low0.39540.3947
Average0.39900.4001
Change0.08%-1.32%
View full history

1 MAD to PGK stats

The performance of MAD to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4036 and a 30 day low of 0.3954. This means the 30 day average was 0.3990. The change for MAD to PGK was 0.08.

The performance of MAD to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4047 and a 90 day low of 0.3947. This means the 90 day average was 0.4001. The change for MAD to PGK was -1.32.

Track market ratesView MAD to PGK chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4860.7910.9491.3981.5391.34318.117
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.13411.21.7681.9461.69922.909
1 EUR1.054655.9450.83311.4741.6211.41619.091

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 MAD0.39673 PGK
5 MAD1.98365 PGK
10 MAD3.96729 PGK
20 MAD7.93458 PGK
50 MAD19.83645 PGK
100 MAD39.67290 PGK
250 MAD99.18225 PGK
500 MAD198.36450 PGK
1000 MAD396.72900 PGK
2000 MAD793.45800 PGK
5000 MAD1,983.64500 PGK
10000 MAD3,967.29000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Moroccan Dirham
1 PGK2.52061 MAD
5 PGK12.60305 MAD
10 PGK25.20610 MAD
20 PGK50.41220 MAD
50 PGK126.03050 MAD
100 PGK252.06100 MAD
250 PGK630.15250 MAD
500 PGK1,260.30500 MAD
1000 PGK2,520.61000 MAD
2000 PGK5,041.22000 MAD
5000 PGK12,603.05000 MAD
10000 PGK25,206.10000 MAD