Convert MAD to BOB at the real exchange rate

1 Moroccan dirham to Bolivian bolivianos

1 mad
0.70 bob

د.م.1.000 MAD = Bs0.6964 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.480.7880.9341.3661.5051.35518.248
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.268776.83911.1841.7331.9091.71823.145
1 EUR1.071655.9660.84411.4631.6121.45119.543

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bolivian Boliviano
1 MAD0.69644 BOB
5 MAD3.48220 BOB
10 MAD6.96440 BOB
20 MAD13.92880 BOB
50 MAD34.82200 BOB
100 MAD69.64400 BOB
250 MAD174.11000 BOB
500 MAD348.22000 BOB
1000 MAD696.44000 BOB
2000 MAD1,392.88000 BOB
5000 MAD3,482.20000 BOB
10000 MAD6,964.40000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Moroccan Dirham
1 BOB1.43587 MAD
5 BOB7.17935 MAD
10 BOB14.35870 MAD
20 BOB28.71740 MAD
50 BOB71.79350 MAD
100 BOB143.58700 MAD
250 BOB358.96750 MAD
500 BOB717.93500 MAD
1000 BOB1,435.87000 MAD
2000 BOB2,871.74000 MAD
5000 BOB7,179.35000 MAD
10000 BOB14,358.70000 MAD