5 Lesotho lotis to Icelandic krónas

Convert LSL to ISK at the real exchange rate

5 lsl
38.14 isk

L1.000 LSL = kr7.629 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07189.3911.4631.6120.95819.408
1 GBP1.18411.269105.8481.7331.9081.13522.981
1 USD0.9330.788183.431.3661.5040.89518.114
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.217

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Icelandic Króna
1 LSL7.62879 ISK
5 LSL38.14395 ISK
10 LSL76.28790 ISK
20 LSL152.57580 ISK
50 LSL381.43950 ISK
100 LSL762.87900 ISK
250 LSL1,907.19750 ISK
500 LSL3,814.39500 ISK
1000 LSL7,628.79000 ISK
2000 LSL15,257.58000 ISK
5000 LSL38,143.95000 ISK
10000 LSL76,287.90000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Lesotho Loti
1 ISK0.13108 LSL
5 ISK0.65541 LSL
10 ISK1.31082 LSL
20 ISK2.62164 LSL
50 ISK6.55410 LSL
100 ISK13.10820 LSL
250 ISK32.77050 LSL
500 ISK65.54100 LSL
1000 ISK131.08200 LSL
2000 ISK262.16400 LSL
5000 ISK655.41000 LSL
10000 ISK1,310.82000 LSL