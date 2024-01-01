Convert LSL to CHF at the real exchange rate

100 Lesotho lotis to Swiss francs

100 lsl
4.90 chf

L1.000 LSL = SFr.0.04905 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07189.4471.4631.6120.95919.405
1 GBP1.18411.269105.9181.7331.9091.13522.979
1 USD0.9330.788183.4831.3661.5040.89518.111
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.217

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Swiss Franc
1 LSL0.04905 CHF
5 LSL0.24524 CHF
10 LSL0.49048 CHF
20 LSL0.98095 CHF
50 LSL2.45238 CHF
100 LSL4.90476 CHF
250 LSL12.26190 CHF
500 LSL24.52380 CHF
1000 LSL49.04760 CHF
2000 LSL98.09520 CHF
5000 LSL245.23800 CHF
10000 LSL490.47600 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Lesotho Loti
1 CHF20.38840 LSL
5 CHF101.94200 LSL
10 CHF203.88400 LSL
20 CHF407.76800 LSL
50 CHF1,019.42000 LSL
100 CHF2,038.84000 LSL
250 CHF5,097.10000 LSL
500 CHF10,194.20000 LSL
1000 CHF20,388.40000 LSL
2000 CHF40,776.80000 LSL
5000 CHF101,942.00000 LSL
10000 CHF203,884.00000 LSL