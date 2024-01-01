Convert LSL to ARS at the real exchange rate

Lesotho lotis to Argentine pesos today

1,000 lsl
49,869.90 ars

L1.000 LSL = $49.87 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:23
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07189.4331.4641.6120.95919.405
1 GBP1.18411.269105.8991.7331.9091.13522.978
1 USD0.9330.788183.4771.3661.5050.89518.113
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.217

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Argentine Peso
1 LSL49.86990 ARS
5 LSL249.34950 ARS
10 LSL498.69900 ARS
20 LSL997.39800 ARS
50 LSL2,493.49500 ARS
100 LSL4,986.99000 ARS
250 LSL12,467.47500 ARS
500 LSL24,934.95000 ARS
1000 LSL49,869.90000 ARS
2000 LSL99,739.80000 ARS
5000 LSL249,349.50000 ARS
10000 LSL498,699.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Lesotho Loti
1 ARS0.02005 LSL
5 ARS0.10026 LSL
10 ARS0.20052 LSL
20 ARS0.40104 LSL
50 ARS1.00261 LSL
100 ARS2.00522 LSL
250 ARS5.01305 LSL
500 ARS10.02610 LSL
1000 ARS20.05220 LSL
2000 ARS40.10440 LSL
5000 ARS100.26100 LSL
10000 ARS200.52200 LSL